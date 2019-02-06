Asher agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The right-hander split the 2018 season between the Dodgers and Brewers organizations, logging all but two of his 24 appearances (17 starts) at the Triple-A level. While with the Brewers' Pacific Coast League affiliate at Colorado Springs, Asher posted a 6.05 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 96.2 innings, numbers that don't portend well for him finding success at Coors Field if he should get a look with the Rockies at any point in 2019.

