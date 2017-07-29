Amarista has a .145/.190/.200 slash line in 59 plate appearances since the start of June.

Amarista was slashing .338/.348/.480 through the first two months of the season, but has since fallen off considerably. The regression isn't altogether surprising given the 28-year-old's subpar career numbers at the plate. Versatility remains Amarista's greatest asset by far, as he has seen time at every position besides first base, pitcher, and catcher this season.