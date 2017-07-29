Amarista has a .145/.190/.200 slash line in 59 plate appearances since the start of June.

Amarista was slashing .338/.348/.480 through the first two months of the season, but has since fallen off considerably. The regression isn't altogether surprising given the 28-year-old's subpar career numbers at the plate. Versatility remains Amarista's greatest asset by far, as he has seen time at every position besides first base, pitcher, and catcher this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast