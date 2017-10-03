Amarista concluded the regular season with a .238/.269/.351 slash line.

The 28-year-old never carved out a huge role for the Rockies, as he remained a mere bench piece even when injuries struck Colorado's regulars. His positional versatility is a boon to his real-life value, but his fantasy value is severely capped while he's limited to infrequent pinch hit appearances. He also wasn't afforded many chances to run in 2017, as he attempted just one stolen base all year. Amarista's contract has a club option for 2018, so his value could rebound if a change of scenery takes place.