The Rockies recalled Chivilli from Double-A Hartford on Monday.

Colorado optioned right-hander Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room in the bullpen for Chivilli, who is joining the big club for the second time this season. Chivilli didn't make his MLB debut during his brief stay with Colorado in May, but the big club could be compelled to open up lower-leverage work for him after he dazzled upon his return to Hartford. Over his nine relief appearances following his demotion to Double-A, Chivilli turned in a 2.61 ERA while racking up 21 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.