The Rockies recalled Molina from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Molina made all but one of his 35 appearances with the Rockies as a reliever while he was a member of the active roster as a Rule 5 selection in 2024, but he's made the full-time move to the rotation at Albuquerque this season. Over his seven starts at Triple-A, Molina has produced a 9.20 ERA, 2.39 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB in 30.1 innings. The Rockies have an opening in the rotation after optioning Bradley Blalock to Albuquerque in a corresponding move, but Molina is expected to serve as a long man out of the Colorado bullpen initially.