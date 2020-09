Santos (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against Arizona in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while fanning one in just two-thirds of an inning.

Santos' first career MLB start didn't go as planned, as the 23-year-old couldn't even get out of the first inning. Santos has been nothing short of disappointing in his short stint at the MLB level this season, allowing 11 earned runs in six innings across three appearances.