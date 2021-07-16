Santos was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Santos was sent down by Colorado in early July after he made one relief appearance during his most recent stint in the big leagues. However, he'll return to the major-league club after several pitchers landed on the COVID-19 IL on Friday. The right-hander has worked as a starter in the past, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be used as a starter or reliever in the near future.
