Santos was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The 24-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster but will now join the Rockies to potentially make his season debut. Santos saw his first big-league action in 2020 and surrendered 11 runs across six innings.
