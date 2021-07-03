Santos was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Santos made one relief appearance during his stint with the major-league club, and he tossed a scoreless third of an inning in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. He'll head back to Triple-A after Jose Mujica was recalled in a corresponding move.
