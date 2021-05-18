Santos was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Santos made a pair of appearances during his time with the team, giving up two runs (one earned) in 3.2 innings of work. C.J. Cron returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Joins big-league club•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Won't break camp with big club•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Sent to alternate site•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Awful performance against Arizona•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Listed as Game 2 starter•