Santos was optioned to the alternate training site Saturday.
Santos started Game 2 of Friday's twin bill and took the loss after surrendering six runs and recording only two outs, and he'll head to the alternate site in favor of a fresh arm. The 23-year-old has appeared in three games this season and has given up 11 runs on 14 hits with four strikeouts and four walks over six innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Awful performance against Arizona•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Listed as Game 2 starter•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Recalled by Rockies•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Headed back to alternate camp•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Joining Rockies•
-
Rockies' Antonio Santos: Not on 30-man roster•