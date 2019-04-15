Senzatela (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Padres on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela has been cleared to join the big-league rotation after completing a two-start minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque. The right-hander last started for the Isotopes on Thursday, so he could be working with restrictions in his 2019 big-league debut seeing as he'll only be pitching on three days' rest. In 13 starts and 10 relief appearances last season, Senzatela posted a combined 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 69:30 K:BB in 90.1 innings of work.