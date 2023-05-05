Senzatela was activated Friday from the 15-day injured list.
Recovered from the torn left ACL he suffered last August, Senzatela is all set to make his 2023 debut in a start Friday against the Mets at Citi Field. He struggled on his two-start minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque, yielding seven earned runs on 13 hits over 6.1 innings, so expectations should be rather low. There could be a bit of fantasy streaming appeal in the long run once he settles into the Colorado rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Making season debut Friday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Nearing season debut•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Another rehab start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set for first rehab start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set to throw two innings•