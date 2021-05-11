Senzatela (groin) was activated from the 10-day IL and will start Tuesday's game against the Padres.
The right-hander was set to return Monday but a rainout delayed his activation to Tuesday. Senzatela allowed three runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings in an April 29 start, his last before being placed on the IL.
