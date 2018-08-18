Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Activated, starting vs. Braves
Senzatela (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, and he'll start Saturday against Atlanta, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
As expected, Senzatela will return from the shelf over the weekend after missing time due to right shoulder inflammation. He owns a 4.56 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 37 punchouts through 47.1 innings this season. Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
