Senzatela (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, and he'll start Saturday against Atlanta, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

As expected, Senzatela will return from the shelf over the weekend after missing time due to right shoulder inflammation. He owns a 4.56 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 37 punchouts through 47.1 innings this season. Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.