Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows five runs in loss
Senzatela (8-10) gave up five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one through three innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Senzatela was hit hard in the third inning, allowing three hits, a walk and four runs. It has been a rough stretch for Senzatela, giving up five or more runs in each of his last seven starts. The 24-year-old has a 7.19 ERA with 57 strikeouts through 21 starts this season. Senzatela is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals at Coors Field.
