Senzatela (4-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings against the Diamondbacks.

Senzatela fell behind in a hole just three batters into the game after allowing a two-run homer in the first, but he settled down in the middle innings before allowing two more runs to come around in his sixth and final frame. The young righty has been tagged with a loss in three of his last four starts, and now sees his ERA and WHIP sit at 5.01 and 1.44, respectively. He'll look to right the ship Sunday against the Giants.