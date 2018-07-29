Senzatela (4-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Athletics.

Senzatela got off to a shaky start, allowing a ground rule double and single in the first inning to account for his only earned run. However, he settled in after to not allow another earned run, though he did strand four runners in scoring position. While he has worked primarily out of the bullpen this season, his last four appearances have all been starts during which he has allowed 11 earned runs in 24 innings of work. Oddly, only one of those earned runs has come at Coors Field in 12.2 innings.