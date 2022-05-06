Senzatela allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Senzatela allowed a home run to Juan Soto in the first inning, but he scattered six additional hits and avoided further significant damage. Senzatela exited the game in fifth frame with runners on first and third but was bailed out by Jhoulys Chacin who induced a double play from the first batter he faced. As has been been the case, Senzatela was reliant upon generating soft contact as he recorded only one strikeout and five swinging strikes on 86 total pitches. For the season, he has seven strikeouts across 24 innings, yet he has still maintained a 3.75 ERA.