Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows seven runs in loss
Senzatela (4-4) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday, striking out four and walking one in 4.1 innings.
Senzatela had his shortest outing in seven starts this year, allowing six extra-base including two home runs. Senzatela had not allowed more than two runs in his previous three starts. The young righty has a 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 42:20 K:BB in 56.2 innings this season. His next start will be in San Diego against the Padres.
