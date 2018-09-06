Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows three in no-decision
Senzatela allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in Wednesday's win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Senzatela was hit fairly hard, allowing a homer and two doubles on his way to allowing at least nine hits for the second time in three starts, but he was able to escape with a relatively manageable line in this one. The 23-year-old will take a 4.92 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB over 67.2 innings into Tuesday's divisional clash with Arizona.
