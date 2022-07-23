Senzatela gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Senzatela struggled to keep the ball in the ballpark despite pitching on the road at American Family Field. He gave up home runs off the bats of Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen in the third before leaving the game after 95 pitches and five innings of work. The 27-year-old right-hander has struggled all season long and ranks in the lowest first percentile of all pitchers in xBA. Senzatela came into the game with a .356 opponent batting average. It doesn't appear that the Rockies have many alternatives so he is expected to take the mound again against the White Sox on Wednesday.