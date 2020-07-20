Senzatela gave up two runs and scattered seven hits while striking out two over 3.1 innings during his intrasquad start Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela looks in line to get his final tuneup of summer camp in Wednesday's exhibition versus the Rangers, which would seemingly put him on track to start the Rockies' fourth game of the regular season July 28 in Oakland. According to Kyle Newman of The Denver Post, Senzatela shed 15 pounds in the offseason and has shown a mid-90s fastball and sharper secondary offerings during spring training and summer camp, but the 25-year-old can probably be avoided outside of NL-only leagues until he delivers quality results in the games that count. Senzatela made 25 starts for the big club in 2019, posting a 6.71 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 5.5 K/9.