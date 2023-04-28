Senzatela (knee) is scheduled to make another minor-league rehab start Sunday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
He could then slot into the rotation spot left vacant by German Marquez, who was placed on the injured list Friday with an elbow issue and might be facing surgery. Senzatela tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball in his rehab debut Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. It was his first taste of live competition since he tore the ACL in his left knee last August.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set for first rehab start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set to throw two innings•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Nearing extended spring outings•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moved to 15-day IL•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Faces hitters Saturday•