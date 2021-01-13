Senzatela signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Rockies on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The right-hander came on strong for Colorado during the shortened season and had a 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB over 73.1 innings. Senzatela should enter spring training with a spot in the starting rotation.

