Senzatela did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win against the Rays, allowing nine hits and two walks without recording a strikeout over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Senzatela secured a rotation spot with an impressive 1.21 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 22.1 spring innings but was lucky to get out of this contest unscathed. The 30-year-old generated just four whiffs on 78 pitches and benefited from outs at home plate in both the first and third innings. Things won't get easier next week as he lines up for a tough road matchup with the Phillies.