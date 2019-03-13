Senzatela did not throw Tuesday or Wednesday while battling a stomach virus, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The illness doesn't appear likely to threaten Senzatela's readiness for Opening Day. He's locked into a battle with Chad Bettis and Jeff Hoffman for the Rockies' final rotation spot, with his 5.14 ERA being the worst mark of the trio so far.

