Senzatela (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a win over the A's on Tuesday.

There was some talk in summer camp of Senzatela simplifying his delivery and impressing with sharper secondary stuff. He was not a completely new pitcher in his 2020 debut -- Senzatela only induced five swinging strikes on 86 pitches -- but a road win in Oakland qualifies as a step in the right direction after he had a 6.71 ERA last season. We'll see what Senzatela can do this weekend at home against the Padres.