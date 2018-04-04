Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Blown up in relief
Senzatela ceded three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning of relief during Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.
After losing out on a rotation spot in spring training, Senzatela hasn't taken well to the transition to the bullpen. He's been lit up for five runs in 3.2 innings while allowing hitters to reach base at a .389 clip. Senzatela could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Albuquerque the next time the Rockies need to make an addition to the 25-man roster.
