Senzatela (1-1) earned his first win of the season Wednesday and did not give up a run while allowing just four hits and two walks to go along with three strikeouts across eight innings of work against the Diamondbacks.

The difference between Senzatela's first and second outing was night and day as he blanked the Diamondbacks en route to an easy win. The 26-year-old induced 14 groundball outs and only allowed runners to get into scoring position on three occasions. Despite his first two starts coming at Coors Field, Senzatlela has impressively yet to surrender a home run through 11.1 innings. Unfortunately, he doesn't strike out many hitters, as he currently sports a 10.2 percent strikeout rate, so he'll need to continue to bring about weak contact if he wants to remain fantasy-relevant for the long term.