Senzatela did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Senzatela was knocked around for six earned runs over 5.1 innings in his previous start, so this was a nice response by the right-hander. He allowed only one run and went just long enough to finish with his first quality start since April 29. Senzatela isn't much of a fantasy asset given his 4.83 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and lowly 4.4 K/9 on the season thus far.