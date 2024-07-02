Senzatela (elbow) threw breaking balls during a bullpen Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery last July, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Senzatela was cleared to throw breaking balls following his previous session Saturday in which he threw fastballs and changeups. The 29-year-old may throw live batting practice for the first time next week when the Rockies play on the road. The righty has a reasonable return timeline of September.