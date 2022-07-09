Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela felt good after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
