Senzatela (foot) covered five innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque, yielding two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

With Senzatela tossing 70 pitches in the outing, it looks like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Thursday. The Rockies will require a spot starter a day before that, as Tyler Anderson (knee) will miss his normal turn through the rotation after being placed on the IL. If Anderson misses additional starts beyond Wednesday, Senzatela would likely represent the top candidate to fill the void.