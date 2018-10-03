Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Confirmed as Game 1 starter
Senzatela will pitch against the Brewers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Senzatela will take the mound for the series opener in Milwaukee after Kyle Freeland started Tuesday's wild-card contest against the Cubs. Over his past three starts, Senzatela has posted a 1.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 16.2 innings.
