Senzatela (1-6) took the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Although Kyle Farmer's third-inning fielding error prevented any of San Diego's four runs in the frame from being earned on Senzatela's ledger, Friday still marked the fifth time in eight starts that latter gave up at least four earned runs. The veteran right-hander has yielded at least six hits in each of his outings this season, failing to fan more than four in any of them. Senzatela now owns a miserable 5.77 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 39 innings in 2025. He's averaged just 2.1 walks per nine innings this year, which figures to work to his advantage in his next scheduled outing against a Rangers team that has the second fewest walks (93) in the majors through 38 games, but Senzatela will still be a fantasy option to avoid.