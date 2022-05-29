The Rockies are hopeful that Senzatela (back) will be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins at Coors Field, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

A decision on whether to bring Senzatela back from the IL this week will likely hinge on how he responds to a bullpen session Monday. After he was placed on the IL on May 17 due to a lower-back strain, Senzatela was cleared to head out on a rehab assignment this weekend at Triple-A Albuquerque. He covered four innings in his start Friday for the affiliate, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter.