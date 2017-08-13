Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could move back to bullpen
Senzatela isn't listed as a starter for any of the Rockies' first five games of the upcoming week, suggesting that he may move to the bullpen, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies will recall Chad Bettis from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday's series opener against the Braves while Kyle Freeland (groin) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday, so there won't be room on the starting staff for Senzatela unless manager Bud Black decides to expand the rotation to six men. Senzatela fared well his last time out Aug. 9 against the Indians, giving up two runs over five innings and striking out five, but he's struggled on the whole since the beginning of June, submitting a 6.55 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 45.1 innings.
