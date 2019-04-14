Senzatela (knee) joined the Rockies on their road trip and could be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Monday's game against the Padres, John Hickey of MLB.com reports.

With Tyler Anderson (knee) unlikely to be ready to return from the IL when first eligible Monday, Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman appear to be the top candidates to fill the opening in the rotation. Both Senzatela and Hoffman last pitched for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, with the former covering two innings and the latter pitching four frames in relief. The Rockies' decision to give Senzatela the smaller workload of the two may have been an attempt to keep him fresh for Monday, when both pitchers would be pitching on only three days' rest.