Senzatela (3-6) allowed three runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Padres.

Senzatela left his last start after getting hit by a comebacker in his left foot, but he was able to shake off the minor injury without missing time. He had a rough first inning Monday, allowing a solo home run to Jurickson Profar and two more runs before settling to keep the Padres from adding to their lead over the next five frames. The right-hander has now gone five starts without a win, allowing at least three runs in each of those games. He has a 4.87 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB in 77.2 innings across 16 starts. Senzatela is projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.