Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Dealing with groin tightness
Senzatela was removed from his start with Triple-A Albuquerque in the first inning due to groin tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Senzatela was at 32 pitches with just two outs in the first inning before getting the hook. The Rockies deemed his removal precautionary and said the 23-year-old is fine, so it doesn't sound like he'll require a stint on the minor-league DL as a result of the minor injury. Senzatela owns a solid 2.70 ERA and 33:8 K:BB across six starts (26.2 innings) with the Isotopes this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Gets win in long relief•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Option for spot start Monday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Blown up in relief•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes loss against D-backs•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Likely secures bullpen spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...