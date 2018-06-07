Senzatela was removed from his start with Triple-A Albuquerque in the first inning due to groin tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela was at 32 pitches with just two outs in the first inning before getting the hook. The Rockies deemed his removal precautionary and said the 23-year-old is fine, so it doesn't sound like he'll require a stint on the minor-league DL as a result of the minor injury. Senzatela owns a solid 2.70 ERA and 33:8 K:BB across six starts (26.2 innings) with the Isotopes this season.