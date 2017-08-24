Senzatela allowed two runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts over five innings in Wednesday's no-decision against the Royals.

Senzatela was able to stay away from hard contact, surrendering eight singles and a double. He was in position for his 11th win heading into the ninth inning, but a blown save from closer Greg Holland denied the rookie that accomplishment. Assuming he sticks in the rotation, Senzatela's next start will come Monday against the Tigers.