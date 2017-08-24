Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Denied 11th win by blown save
Senzatela allowed two runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts over five innings in Wednesday's no-decision against the Royals.
Senzatela was able to stay away from hard contact, surrendering eight singles and a double. He was in position for his 11th win heading into the ninth inning, but a blown save from closer Greg Holland denied the rookie that accomplishment. Assuming he sticks in the rotation, Senzatela's next start will come Monday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Rejoins rotation for Wednesday start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could move back to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Fans five through five in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Will remain in rotation•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Next turn to be skipped•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...