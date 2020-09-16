Senzatela (4-2) went the distance in Tuesday's win over the Athletics, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three.

Senzatela's only hiccup came in the second inning when Tony Kemp's sacrifice fly scored Jake Lamb. The right-handed Senzatela threw 74 of his 109 pitches for strikes in his first major-league complete game. He lowered his ERA to 3.30 with a 1.15 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 62.2 innings this season. The 25-year-old's next start is expected to be Sunday at home versus the Dodgers.