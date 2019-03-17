Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Doubtful for Opening Day
Senzatela (foot) is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as manager Bud Black stated over the weekend that Senzatela would be out of action for "a while" due to an infected blister on his right heel. It's unclear when the right-hander will be ready to return at this point. In the meantime, Chad Bettis appears to be the most likely candidate to temporary fill in as the Rockies' fifth starter.
