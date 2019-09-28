Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Earns 11th win
Senzatela (11-11) earned the win against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across six innings.
The right-hander turned in his ninth quality start with a surprisingly strong performance against a volatile Brewers lineup at hitter-happy Coors Field. His only damage of the night came from an RBI single by Ryan Braun in the first inning and a solo home run by Lorenzo Cain in the fourth. Otherwise, the 24-year-old reeled things to to finish off the season at .500 (11-11) with a 6.71 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.
