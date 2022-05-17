Senzatela left Monday's start against the Giants after appearing to cramp up, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three across two innings prior to exiting.

Senzatela appeared to be in some discomfort while tossing his warmup pitches before the third inning, and he was unable to continue his outing after a visit from the trainer. If the team does later confirm that he was dealing with cramping issues, he should be in no danger of missing his next start.