Senzatela was removed in the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Pirates due to an unspecified injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He was charged with three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.2 innings.

After serving up a two-run home run to Andrew McCutchen, Senzatela received a visit on the mound from manager Bud Black and an assistant trainer. The trio talked for a few more moments before Senzatela headed to the dugout after throwing just 51 pitches. It's possible Senzatela's early exit was merely precautionary, but the Rockies should provide an update on the matter later Wednesday. Senzatela was making just his second start since completing his recovery from a torn ACL and coming off the 15-day injured list last week.