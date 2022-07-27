Senzatela was removed from Wednesday's start against the White Sox after being hit by a comebacker on the left foot in the top of the seventh inning, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Senzatela talked with trainers for several minutes before being removed from the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Prior to his departure, he allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five in 6.2 innings. The right-hander returned from a shoulder issue last week, but it's not yet clear whether his foot injury will force him to miss additional time.