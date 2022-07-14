Senzatela (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Sunday against the Pirates, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela pitched five innings in. a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque and he now appears set to make his return to the Rockies' rotation for the final game before the All-Star break. He's been out since July 2 with right shoulder inflammation, but he will spend the minitm 15 days on the IL. Senzatela has posted a 4.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 34 punchouts over 60 innings in 13 starts this year.