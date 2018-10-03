Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expected to start Game 1 of NLDS
Senzatela is the likely starter for Game 1 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Senzatela was available out of the bullpen during Tuesday's victory over the Cubs in the wild-card game, but manager Bud Black was able to avoid using the right-hander. During his final outing of the regular season, Senzatela allowed one earned run across 4.2 innings versus Philadelphia on Thursday. Look for the Rockies to confirm their Senzatela as their starter by the end of the day Wednesday.
